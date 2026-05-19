Bee Shaffer’s Rumored New Boyfriend Revealed After Split from Husband Francesco Carrozzini

Credit: Getty

Bee Shaffer reportedly has a new man in her life.

The 38-year-old theatre and television producer, who is the daughter of Anna Wintour, is reportedly dating a fellow Broadway producer following her split from husband Francesco Carrozzini.

Bee and Francesco announced their on May 15, just 11 days after they walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala. Despite their appearance at the event, sources say the breakup happened a while ago.

Bee Shaffer’s split from Francesco Carrozzini happened a while ago

A source told Page Six, “Bee has been separated for quite some time, and is moving forward with her life.”

When they announced their split last week, they revealed, “After ten wonderful years together, we have decided to separate. Although our career paths led us in different directions, we remain the very best of friends and devoted, committed parents to our son. This is the only statement we will make, and we respectfully ask for privacy.”

Bee is now dating someone else.

Bee Shaffer is reportedly dating Greg Nobile

Page Six reports that Bee is now dating Greg Nobile, who is a fellow Broadway producer.

Bee and Greg worked together on the Broadway revivals of the musicals Parade in 2023, which won them a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, and The Last Five Years in 2025.

Greg runs the acclaimed production company Seaview, which is currently represented on Broadway by Every Brilliant Thing and The Fear of 13.

Posted To:Bee Carrozzini Bee Shaffer Greg Nobile