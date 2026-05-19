Bella Hadid Holds Hands with Longtime Friend Fanny Bourdette-Donon as They Step Out During Cannes Film Festival 2026

Credit: Backgrid USA

Bella Hadid is enjoying a day out while in town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The 29-year-old model held hands with longtime BFF Fanny Bourdette-Donon as they left a hotel and headed to an event on Tuesday afternoon (May 19) in Cannes, France.

For their outing, Bella showed off some skin in a black blouse and pants by Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann paired with black heels and sunglasses while Fanny donned a pale-yellow colored dress with black heels.

If you didn’t know, Fanny is the current director of global communications for the luxury skincare and haircare company Augustinus Bader. She and Bella have been good friends for years. Back in 2019, Fanny, Bella, and Gigi Hadid were spotted on a beach vacation in Greece.

Bella has been in Cannes for the past few days to attend events during the film festival. Earlier this week, Bella looked gorgeous in a Prada dress as she and brother Anwar Hadid attended the premiere the new movie Garance, which stars French actresses Adèle Exarchopoulos and Sara Giraudeau.

See where Bella ranks among the wealthiest models in the world right now!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of Bella Hadid and Fanny Bourdette-Donon stepping out in Cannes…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Bella Hadid Candid Photos Cannes Film Festival Fanny Bourdette-Donon