Billy Joel Rep Slams Unauthorized Planned Biopic, Says Movie ‘Will Not Be Able to Secure the Music Rights Required’

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Billy Joel‘s rep is speaking out following news that a biopic about the entertainer is in the works.

On Tuesday (May 19), Variety reported that Billy and Me, a feature film from director John Ottman and screenwriter Adam Ripp, will begin filming this fall. Back in 2022, a proposed biopic titled Piano Man was in the works from Ripp and Michael Jai White‘s Jaigantic Studios.

After the news was announced, a rep for the 77-year-old “Piano Man” singer made it very clear that the project is unauthorized and will not include any of Billy‘s music.

“Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel‘s life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project,” the rep shared in a statement to People.

The rep went on to note that the Grammy winner “has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.”

According to Variety, Billy & Me will be told from the perspective of Irwin Mazur, the manager who oversaw Billy‘s career in the time leading up to his 1973 breakout hit song “Piano Man.” Ottoman and Ripp have already secured Mazur‘s exclusive life rights, as well as those of Billy‘s longtime friend, drummer and video director Jon Small, who is also on board as a consultant, co-executive producer and second unit director.

Casting is currently underway, with production scheduled to take place in Winnipeg, Canada and New York.

If you didn’t see, Billy Joel‘s daughter recently shared an update on his health woes.

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