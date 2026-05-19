Blake Lively & Olivia Wilde Shine at Fendi Baguette Event in NYC

Credit: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde and Blake Lively were all smiles as they arrived at Fendi’s Madison Avenue flagship store on Tuesday night (May 19) in New York City.

The stars stepped out to celebrate the Fendi Baguette re-edition from the Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection. Fellow guests included Ivy Getty, Ella Hunt, Deacon Reese Phillippe, and more.

“In a celebration of personality as the greatest, freest, expression of beauty, Maria Grazia Chiuri presents 20 re-editions of the Baguette® from the Fall/Winter 2026-27 collection during Milano Design Week 2026,” the Fendi website shares.

The description continues, “Nearly thirty years after the icon’s debut, cult iterations re-emerge, more than mere objects of desire, with their irreverent colors and craft standing as a powerful declaration that every woman should be who she wants to be, as captured by the evocative lens of Jo Ann Callis.”

Following the collection’s debut at the Milan Montenapoleone flagship, 14 versions are now available at the New York City boutique and Shanghai IFC location, while six editions remain exclusive to Milan.

Blake’s appearance comes shortly after her lawyer addressed her decision to attend the 2026 Met Gala following the settlement reached between her and It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Olivia Wilde, Blake Lively, and more stars at the Fendi flagship event...

Posted To:Blake Lively Deacon Reese Phillippe Ella Hunt Fendi Ivy Getty News Olivia Wilde