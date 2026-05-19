Broadway’s ‘Beaches: A New Musical’ Sets Closing Date After Tony Awards Shut Out

Credit: Beaches

The Broadway musical Beaches is closing early.

The musical began performances on March 27, opened on April 22, and was scheduled to run through September 6, but the production will shut down early after experiencing low ticket sales and a complete shut-out from the Tony Awards.

Jessica Vosk leads the company in the role of Cee Cee Bloom, originated in the movie version by Bette Midler. While she earned rave reviews for her performance, the show itself received mostly negative reviews from critics.

Beaches, A New Musical, based on the best-selling novel that became the blockbuster film, brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee (Vosk) and elegant Bertie (Barrett), who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres over the course of 30 years through even the most tragic trials.

Beaches will now close on Sunday, May 24. A national tour is planned for 2027, bringing the show to audiences around the country.

Jessica reacted to the Tony Awards snub in a TikTok video earlier this month.

She said at the time, “It’s the first time I’ve sat with the possibility of even being nominated for anything Tony-wise, and it was really exciting. And while I wish I could also be up there with all those incredible ladies, it’s been incredible to watch them all season and even be a part of the conversation.”

Tickets for the final performances of Beaches are on sale now.



Posted To:beaches Broadway Jessica Vosk Kelli Barrett