Bruce Springsteen’s Rep Denies Rift with Former NJ Governor Chris Christie, Despite Political Differences

Credit: Getty

Bruce Springsteen appeared to snub Chris Christie at his recent New York City concert, but a rep for the singer is saying there’s no rift between them.

The 76-year-old singer was fist bumping fans while walking through the crowd at a Barclays Center show over the weekend, but he walked past Christie without acknowledging him. It did look like he didn’t see the former politician, but headlines surfaced claiming that Springsteen intentionally ignored him.

Springsteen‘s rep says that’s not true and they’re actually friends.

“Current stories claiming a break in the friendship between Bruce and Chris Christie are absurd. We’ve all been friends for years, Chris was attending his 180th show, standing at the side of the stage as our guest. And we hope to see him at our next 180 shows, as our guest. Period.”

–Jon Landau, Rolling Stone

Christie actually went backstage and posed for a photo with The Boss. His caption for the Instagram post used a lyric from the song “The River.”

“Is a dream a lie if it don’t come true?” he captioned the below post.

Springsteen and Christie are showing that people can be friends despite differing political views.

While Springsteen is very publicly a Democrat, Christie is a Republican who served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018.

Posted To:Bruce Springsteen Chris Christie Politics