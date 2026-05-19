Camille Grammer Reveals the ‘Harsh’ Text Ex-Husband Kelsey Grammer Sent Her After Split

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Camille Grammer is revealing what her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer allegedly said to her following their split.

The couple were married for 13 years from 1997 until their split in 2010, followed by the finalization of the divorce a year later.

The 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star explained what the 71-year-old Frasier actor said to her via text after leaving her for his now-wife Kayte Walsh on Cynthia Bailey and Crystal Kung Minkoff’s “Humble Brag” podcast.

“You have not spoken to your ex-husband in 14 years,” Cynthia said.

“When you asked me about the ‘I’m sorry’ or the remorse, he said to me…he sent me a text saying ‘I feel no remorse for what I am doing,'” Camille revealed.

“That was very harsh because I was very much in love with him. And I believed he was very much in love with me. I mean, we did have many good years in our marriage, and a lot of fun times.”

“We had two kids…and I was very much involved with his career. I wasn’t on Frasier, but I was very involved with him. He was a very hard person to get in touch with, so if the agents were looking for him, the lawyers were looking for him or studio heads, they would get me on the phone, I would talk to them,” she explained.

Camille also discussed dealing with the backlash while going through the divorce on RHOBH, and claimed she also had to deal with his own “machine.”

“I was broken. I broke. I’m going to be honest. I broke, and I think I broke when the show was airing because I was getting it from all sides. I don’t feel like I was getting a break ’cause the shows, the fans, the audience…it was bigger than that, it’s Kelsey‘s people, his machine behind him,” she went on to explain.

“I remember calling [Kelsey] and saying, ‘Get your bulldogs off of me, because I don’t want to keep reading this horrible stuff that you’re putting out there with your posse to protect your image.'” Watch above.

Kelsey admitted to having an affair with flight attendant Kayte Walsh before they eventually wed.

Find out the reason why every star eventually left RHOBH over the years.

Posted To:Camille Grammer Kelsey Grammer