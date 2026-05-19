Carlos Alcaraz Drops Out of Wimbledon 2026 Due to Injury

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Carlos Alcaraz will not be competing at Wimbledon this year.

The 23-year-old Spanish tennis player confirmed the news in a post to his social media on Tuesday (May 19), revealing that he is still recovering from an ongoing injury.

The seven-time Grand Slam champ suffered a wrist injury during a match at the 2026 Barcelona Open on April 14. He withdrew from that tournament, telling the media that his “wrist gave way” and he began feeling “a discomfort that gradually increased” during the match.

He then withdrew from the 2026 Rome Open and 2026 French Open to continue recovering.

Now, he’s also withdrawing from Wimbledon. From his statement:

“My recovery is going well and I’m feeling much better, but unfortunately I’m still not ready to compete, which is why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen’s and Wimbledon. They are two truly special tournaments for me and I will miss them a lot. We’ll keep working to come back as soon as possible!” – Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos recently spoke out in an interview about tennis, his career and why he stepped away due to injury.

“There’s been times in which I didn’t stop to take a break and that led to me not playing well, or becoming injured, or… Let’s just leave it at that, that it didn’t end well,” he said. Find out what else he said.

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