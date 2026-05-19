Carly Pearce Says She Knew Marriage to Michael Ray Was a ‘Mistake’ on Wedding Night

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Carly Pearce is opening up about the moment she realized her marriage to ex-husband Michael Ray wasn’t going to last.

The 36-year-old country singer recently appeared on journalist David Begnaud’s The Person Who Believed in Me podcast and revealed that she felt she had made a “mistake” as early as her wedding night.

“You know when you just know something’s not how it should be? I think everybody in my life knew I had made.. he made it very clear that I had made a very big mistake,” Carly shared.

When asked why she went through with the marriage, the “What He Didn’t Do” singer explained that there was “a bit of Jekyll and Hyde” behavior that she didn’t notice “until it was too late.”

Even so, Carly said she’s still “grateful” for the experience because it ultimately showed her how strong she really is.

She continued, “I knew very quickly this was not what I deserved, and I blew up my life to get out of it.”

“I didn’t stay because society tells you you should. I didn’t stay because my faith says divorce is bad. I didn’t stay because, ‘Oh, it’s public, I need to do that.’ I was done,” she added.

Carly and Michael Ray tied the knot in 2019 before separating less than a year later.

Carly is now in a relationship with Jordan Karcher. The couple went Instagram official in July 2025.

The singer has also previously spoken candidly about living with anxiety and OCD.

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