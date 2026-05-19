Carson Daly Explains Why He Rarely Talks to 13-Year-Old Daughter Anymore

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Carson Daly has a unique way of staying in touch with his 13-year-old daughter Etta.

The 52-year-old The Voice and Today Show host is opening up about his kids and how he communicates with them, including the surprising way he talks to Etta.

“I have a 13-year-old, Etta, who is doing great, who I never speak with. Do you speak 13-year-old? Cause I don’t,” he joked.

Carson added, “You ever hear that phrase, ‘You’ve got to meet kids where they are?’ You hear it in business a lot, right? They want to advertise, get in front of them.”

“I’ve taken a page out of that and six months ago, I did join Snapchat. I have literally communicated with my daughter, in particular, more via Snapchat than I have in real life,” he said.

Co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked, “Does it work?”

“I can say, ‘Are you okay?’ And then I’ll put some stupid emoji. And she’ll write back, like, ‘LOL,’ and all these little things are flying all over the screen. As silly as it is, I am connected a little bit,” Carson said.

Carson and his wife Siri also share 17-year-old Jackson, 11-year-old London, and 6-year-old Goldie.

The host also just revealed the dating advice dealbreaker he gave his kids.

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