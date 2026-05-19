Charles Melton Joins Co-Stars Sophie Thatcher, Havana Rose Liu, & Kristine Forseth at ‘Her Private Hell’ Photocall in Cannes

Credit: Getty

Charles Melton is hard at work promoting his new movie at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The 35-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actor joined co-stars Sophie Thatcher, Havana Rose Liu, and Kristine Froseth at the photocall for their horror thriller film Her Private Hell on Tuesday afternoon (May 19) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Also in attendance at the promo event was director, writer, and producer Nicolas Winding Refn.

The night before, the stars attended the world premiere of Her Private Hell held during the film festival. Also in attendance was fellow cast member Diego Calva.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell.”

Her Private Hell will be released in theaters on July 24. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Charles is wearing a Louis Vuitton suit. Sophie is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit. Havana is wearing a Balenciaga dress. Kristine is wearing Ferragamo.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the photocall…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Charles Melton Event Photos Havana Rose Liu Kristine Froseth Nicolas Winding Refn Sophie Thatcher