Charles Spencer Marries Archaeologist Cat Jarman in Arizona Ceremony

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Charles Spencer is married!

The brother of the late Princess Diana tied the knot with archaeologist Cat Jarman on Friday (May 15).

“We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection,” Cat and Charles shared in a statement with People. “Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

The couple exchanged vows in Sedona, Arizona, with Cathedral Rock visible in the background. The marriage marks Charles’ fourth, coming several months after his divorce from third wife Karen Spencer.

Charles and Cat first met in 2021 after he was asked to review her nonfiction book River Kings. A specialist in Viking history, Cat earned her PhD in archaeology from the University of Bristol in 2017.

The pair have since worked together on archaeological digs and also co-host the podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

In 2024, Charles opened up to Daily Mail about his relationship with Cat, saying, “Cat is completely different to anyone I have been with before. With her I don’t pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am—and who I am not. She brings out the best in me.”

Charles and Karen split in 2024. Find out more about the reason behind their breakup.

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