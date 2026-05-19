Classic Musical ‘Brigadoon’ Opens at L.A.’s Pasadena Playhouse Led by Broadway Stars Max von Essen, Tyne Daly, & Betsy Morgan

Credit: Yoshi Morimoto

The classic musical Brigadoon has been reimagined for a new audience at the Pasadena Playhouse in Los Angeles, with Broadway stars leading the production.

Alexandra Silber‘s new adaptation of the beloved Lerner & Loewe musical opened on Sunday night (May 17) and we have photos of the cast on the red carpet!

The cast is led by Tony nominee Max von Essen as Tommy Albright, Betsy Morgan as Fiona MacLaren, Tony winner Tyne Daly as Widow Lundie, Happy Anderson as Jeff Douglas, Daniel Yearwood as Charlie Dalrymple, and Donna Vivino as Meg Brockie. All stars have many Broadway credits to their names!

The musical is running now through June 14.

Two American travelers lose their way in the Scottish Highlands and stumble upon Brigadoon—a mysterious village that appears for just one day every hundred years. With its lush score, live orchestra, sweeping choreography, and a newly adapted book, this beloved classic is a heart-stirring journey into a world where time stands still, and love defies all logic. Featuring the Lerner & Loewe Broadway standards “Almost Like Being In Love” and “The Heather on the Hill,” let yourself be swept away by one of the most romantic musicals ever written, as timeless as the legend itself.

Silber has updated the book for a more modern re-imagination. She told Spectrum News, “You’ll hear every song and you’ll hear and see all of the story, hopefully just told through a new lens that feels more relevant to who we are today.”

Get tickets now!

Check out more opening night photos below.

Posted To:Betsy Morgan Broadway Daniel Yearwood Donna Vivino Event Photos Happy Anderson Max Von Essen tyne daly