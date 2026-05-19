Cynthia Erivo Receives Royal Honor from Prince William, Made a Member of the Order of the British Empire

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Cynthia Erivo just received a major honor from the royal family.

The 39-year-old Wicked actress was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire during the Investitures Ceremony on Tuesday (May 19) at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Prince William presented Cynthia with her honor at the event.

When news of the honor was announced at the end of 2025, Cynthia spoke about the recognition.

“To be given this recognition to celebrate the work that I love to do within the arts, specifically music and drama, is an honour I could never have thought would happen. I hope it shows that I care deeply about the work and will continue to do so to the best of my abilities,” she said at the time.

Cynthia wore Givenchy by Sarah Burton to the event and thanked the designer in an Instagram post.

“An official MBE. This is a day I will never forget. Thank you so much Sarah Burton @givenchy and @stephenjonesmillinery for your collaboration, and for making me feel so special,” she wrote on Instagram.

It was just announced that Cynthia will be playing a major concert in Los Angeles later this year.

See more photos in the gallery.

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