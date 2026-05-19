Donald Trump Shows Construction Progress on Controversial Ballroom, Reveals Features of the Space (Photos)

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Donald Trump is giving the press and the American people a look into the construction of the $400 million ballroom he’s building off the White House.

The 79-year-old POTUS’ ballroom has been a subject of controversy since it was first announced, due in part to the decision to demolish the White House’s existing East Wing to build it. By the way, a judge ruled in March that Trump had to halt construction as he needed permission from Congress to continue.

He shared details in a press conference on Tuesday (May 19), outside of the White House in Washington, DC.

Here’s the features of Trump’s ballroom, according to him

“This goes down very deep. You get a better view right over here. … These are already down two floors. That is down about six stories deep. That’s big stuff. Normally, when you build a ballroom, you build it flat. You just throw the ballroom. It would have been built,” Trump said to the press. “It will have windows that are thicker than any ballroom I’ve ever built. I usually have glass that’s about a quarter of an inch thick. This is about 6 inches thick. This can repel a lot of different weapons,” he added. “I hate to use the word snipers, but we have great sniper capacities built for our snipers. Not the enemy snipers, our snipers. And because of the height, we get a very clear view of everything all over Washington,” he shared.

He also revealed there will be a hospital, research facilities, and meeting rooms in the structure.

See photos of the ballroom construction site…

Posted To:Donald Trump