Dylan O’Brien Holds Hands with Girlfriend Rachael Lange on Evening Walk in NYC

Credit: Backgrid USA

Dylan O’Brien is making a rare outing with his girlfriend!

The 34-year-old Send Help actor held hands with girlfriend Rachael Lange as they went for an early evening walk with their dog on Tuesday (May 19) in New York City.

For their outing, Dylan showed off his muscular arms in a sleeveless green shirt paired with rainbow striped shorts while the 28-year-old the herbalist and photographer went casual in a Betty Boop T-shirt with black shorts.

If you didn’t know, Dylan and Rachael first sparked dating rumors back in January 2023 when they were seen holding hands at Paris Fashion Week. In October 2023, Rachael took to her Instagram page to share sweet snapshots of the two buying pumpkins together, and holding hands in the woods.

Dylan and Rachael typically keep their relationship out of the spotlight, and back in February 2026, they made a rare public appearance together at the 2026 Independent Spirit Awards where he was nominated for Best Lead Performance for his work in the movie Twinless.

Back in March it was announced that Dylan and Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams will be starring in the new thriller movie Apparatus! Find out more about the project here.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Dylan O’Brien and Rachael Lange on their evening walk…

Posted To:Candid Photos Dylan Obrien Rachael Lange