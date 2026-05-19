Engaged Couple Halsey & Avan Jogia Step Out at Cannes Premiere After Announcing Their New Movie

Credit: Getty

Halsey and Avan Jogia are enjoying some time in the spotlight during a trip to the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The longtime couple, who are engaged, stepped out for the premiere of the movie Her Private Hell on Monday night (May 18) in Cannes, France.

Halsey and Avan have been at the festival to put their upcoming movie on the sales market.

Halsey and Avan are teaming up for the upcoming movie Replacer, which is being described as a “psycho-sexual horror.”

Halsey will star in the movie, which she co-wrote with Avan. He is going to direct the film, according to Deadline.

Stranded in Montreal, Proxy (Halsey), a troubled DJ, meets an alluring artist and his group of friends who run an underground radio station. The station’s broadcast becomes warped by a mysterious signal hidden deep beneath the city’s subway system. Proxy must escape before the sound turns her, and her new friends, into something raw, primal, and unrecognizable.

Avan said in a statement, “Replacer is a bright and electric club horror mashed together with a vulnerable romantic story about belonging and community. Come together. Leave as one.”

The Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski is signed on as an executive producer.

Lilly said, “Avan and Halsey’s script is a surreal hyper-dive into a twitchy, conspiratorial genre mashing snarl of horror/thriller/comedy, set against the grit and grime of a rarely glimpsed Montreal subculture. This thing is packed! I have the sense that Avan’s eyeballs have gulped down a steady diet of the films I grew up on — David Cronenberg, Alex Cox, Tony Scott, John Carpenter. Anarchists United is beyond excited to join the Replacer team and bring this super cool story to the screen!”

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