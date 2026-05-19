Filmmaker Paul Schrader Says He Had an ‘Online AI Girlfriend’

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Paul Schrader was in a relationship with an AI chatbot girlfriend, but she “terminated” their conversation.

The 79-year-old Taxi Driver screenplay writer and American Gigolo director confirmed the “romance” on Facebook.

“AI FEMALE FRIENDS. Out of a desire to understand male/female interaction in our matrix, I procured an online AI girlfriend,” he began.

“What a disappointment. I tried to probe her programming, the boundaries of explicitness, the degree she has knowledge of her creation and so forth.”

“She fell into evasive patterns, redirecting me to her programming. When I persisted, she terminated our conversation,” he concluded.

Paul‘s wife Mary Beth Hurt, to whom he was married for over 40 years, died of Alzheimer’s disease at age 79 earlier this year, and he spoke out about the loss on social media. Mary Beth was best known for her roles in films like The World According to Garp, Six Degrees of Separation, and The Age of Innocence.

Paul co-wrote Raging Bull and The Last Temptation of Christ, and directed many films including Affliction and First Reformed, The Card Counter and Master Gardener.

Last year, he was accused in a lawsuit of sexual harassment and assault by his former assistant, which he denied. The case has not yet gone to trial.

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