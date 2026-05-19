Florence Pugh Named Ambassador for Italian Jeweler Bulgari

Credit: Bulgari

Florence Pugh has been named the ambassador Bulgari.

The iconic Italian jeweler shared the news of the Oscar-nominated actress’ latest venture on Monday (May 18) and commemorated the occasion with a new series of portraits that include Florence wearing several stunning jewelry pieces from the Tubogas and Serpenti collections.

She’s seen wearing the Tubogas 18kt Yellow Gold Bracelet Set with Pavé Diamonds, Tubogas 18kt Yellow Gold Ring Set with Pavé Diamonds, and a special-edition Serpenti Tubogas Studs Capsule Single-Spiral Watch, according to Who What Wear.

“Becoming a Bvlgari ambassador is about more than wearing extraordinary jewelry,” says Florence. “It’s about being part of a legacy that celebrates fearless female artistry, where every creation tells a story. I’m honored to partner with a Maison that allows me to express my individuality while embodying its spirit.”

She also has a stacked year of projects ahead of her, with the upcoming release of Netflix’s East of Eden series and films like Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday.

Last week, it was also announced that Florence would be starring in the upcoming adaptation of Matt Haig‘s popular novel The Midnight Library.

This past March, she made her relationship with fellow actor Finn Cole Instagram Official.

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