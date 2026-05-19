‘Forever Young: A GRAMMY Salute to Rod Stewart Live’ on CBS: How to Watch for Free

Credit: CBS

Rod Stewart is getting a very special Grammy Salute on CBS tonight (Tuesday, May 19).

The 81-year-old music legend will be honored with Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

You can watch CBS live for free by using the trial periods offered by live TV streaming services, such as the five-day trial from DIRECTV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV.

Here’s the official synopsis:

This electrifying once-in-a-lifetime television event honors Sir Rod Stewart, the GRAMMY Award-winning two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and one of the best-selling artists in music history. This two-hour celebration brings viewers on stage and behind the scenes for an all-access concert experience. In addition to Stewart’s unrivaled showmanship and iconic catalogue, FOREVER YOUNG: A GRAMMY SALUTE TO ROD STEWART LIVE also reveals the man behind the music. Stewart invites viewers backstage for an intimate interview reflecting on his extraordinary life, devotion to his family and enduring passion for performing. Featuring rare archival footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes access, the broadcast captures the superstar still at full throttle as Stewart and his band launch the extended U.S. leg of his “One Last Time” tour, which launched in 2024 and has evolved into a multi-year must-see global event driven by overwhelming fan demand.

The special was filmed in Miami, Fla.

See all the photos from the special…

The special will include appearances from Rod Stewart‘s touring band and musicians J’Anna Jacoby, Kevin Savigar, Curt Schneider, Don Kirkpatrick, Joanne Harper, Becca Kotte, Jimmy Roberts and Holly Brewer, as well as his 38-year-old daughter Ruby Stewart.

King Charles just spent some time in the United States, hanging out with Donald Trump.

Rod had the chance to greet the monarch at the A King’s Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration held on May 11 in London, England, where he had a special message about the royal’s appearances with Trump.

Posted To:CBS Music Rod Stewart Television