Former Winner Richard Hatch Claims He Wasn’t Invited Back for ‘Survivor 50’ Finale, Network Disputes His Statement

Credit: Getty Images

CBS is responding to the very first winner of Survivor, Richard Hatch, who claims he was not invited to the finale for Survivor 50.

On CBS Mornings, Gayle King announced that all past Survivor winners were invited back for the big event.

Richard Hatch won the first season of the series, but claims CBS did not reach out to him.

“Disappointed, Gayle. CBS Mornings lied this morning saying all Survivor winners were invited to tonight’s Season 50 finale! I’m the Original Winner, and I WAS NOT INVITED!” he posted on X.

CBS is disputing Richard Hatch’s claim that he was not invited

CBS told Page Six: “All winners were invited to the Survivor 50 finale to celebrate the show’s legacy.”

Currently, the finalists for Season 50 include Aubry Bracco, Jonathan Young, Tiffany Ervin, Joe Hunter, and Rizo Velovic. Right now, it’s anyone’s game, and we’ll have to see who reigns supreme in the final challenges to get a better sense of who may win.

The finale of Survivor 50 will air on CBS on May 20, 2026.

Posted To:Richard Hatch Survivor