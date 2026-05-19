Francesca Scorsese Joins ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Cast for Season 2

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Francesca Scorsese has booked her next TV role!

The 26-year-old actress, and daughter of legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, has been cast in the upcoming second season of the Prime Video spy drama series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Deadline announced on Tuesday (May 19).

Francesca will be starring alongside Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder, who will be leading the new season. While plot and character details are being kept under wraps, it is believed that Francesca will be a part of another Mr. and Mrs. Smith pair.

It was also reported that Donald Glover – series co-creator, executive producer, and season 1 star – is set to direct multiple episodes in season 2. He and fellow season 1 lead Maya Erskine are believed to be reprising their John Smith and Jane Smith roles, respectively.

Yellowjackets actress Sophie Thatcher was originally in talks for season 2, but has since dropped out.

Along with making viral TikToks with her famous dad, Francesca has previously starred in the 2020 TV series We Are Who We Are and has appeared in several movies including 2024’s Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point and 2026’s Roommates.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is reportedly moving forward as an anthology series, as opposed to continuing the story of the two lead actors from the first season. It’s inspired by the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but in the show, it’s two strangers as partners in espionage, not a married couple.

It was announced in April that production for season 2 had begun.

Find out which Prime Video shows have been renewed recently.

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