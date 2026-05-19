Gaten Matarazzo to Play Mark in London Revival of ‘Rent’ Musical in Fall 2026

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Gaten Matarazzo will star in the upcoming London revival of the beloved musical Rent.

The 23-year-old actor, best known for playing Dustin in Stranger Things, will star as Mark, the role originated by Anthony Rapp in both the Broadway show and the movie version.

Rent, written by the late Jonathan Larson, premiered on Broadway in 1996 and went on to win four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show also launched the careers of actors like Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

The musical is getting a new production, directed by the acclaimed Luke Sheppard, in Fall 2026 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. Performances will begin on September 26 ahead of an opening night on October 8.

Luke is best known for directing the smash hit musical & Juliet and London’s newest sensation, Paddington: The Musical, which is sold out for the next year.

Producer Sonia Friedman told Deadline that she knows the what the demographic for the show will be “and how excited they are going to be about seeing Gaten on stage. And to introduce them to something like Rent over here in the UK is just mind-blowingly exciting. He’s going to bring in a whole new audience, as our play did, and this feels really special.”

Gaten got his start as a child actor on Broadway in the musicals Les Miserables and Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. Following his success on TV, he returned to Broadway in the musicals Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd.

Posted To:Broadway Gaten Matarazzo Rent