‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff TV Show to Debut in 2027, Texas-Based Series Is Co-Written By Shonda Rhimes

Credit: ABC

Huge Grey’s Anatomy news was just announced on Tuesday (May 19)…there’s a Texas-set spinoff in the works!

There are a couple of major links to the Grey’s Anatomy world that fans will be happy to hear: Shonda Rhimes is heavily involved! It is actually being co-created, written and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes alongside the current showrunner for Grey’s, Meg Marinis.

Is Ellen Pompeo involved in the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff show?

Ellen Pompeo is also on board to executive produce.

When will the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff show premiere?

According to Deadline, the show will premiere on ABC in the midseason for 2027, and has been given a straight to series order!

Meg Marinis released a statement on the news

“I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe. This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it,” she said.

Will the spinoff feature any Grey’s Anatomy characters?

Deadline reports, “While the spinoff will be built around a new group of doctors, it will likely be connected to the world of Grey’s Anatomy via one or more characters.”

Here’s what ABC’s lineup for the fall looks like, including which series was canceled.

Posted To:ABC Greys Anatomy Shonda Rhimes Television