Harry Styles Tour Rep Responds After Fans Go Viral Over Blocked Concert Views

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Some Harry Styles fans are very unhappy with their concert experience.

The 32-year-old “Aperture” singer-songwriter just launched his Together, Together global tour at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. He’s set to perform 67 shows in seven cities across the world, including New York City, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

However, some fan photos and videos from opening night circulated showcasing certain concert attendees with restricted views due to the stage, and their complaints went viral.

“im sorry but wtf is this??? im at the barricade and i can’t even see the main stage anymore????? i want my money back . this is not okay,” one tweet reads.

“would not recommend front GA at all btw, it’s a–, we got harry close for 2% of the show, and those f–ka– bridges completely block the view so you can’t see him at all for major parts of the show,” another reads.

“people in this corner can’t see the main stage either lmfao are you supposed to NOT see harry at all from any place?” another person wrote.

In response to all the messages, a rep for the tour issued a statement to TMZ:

“The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle. That open, free-flowing floor experience has always been an essential part of Harry’s live shows. A small area of the staging in specific floor positions appears to have had a restricted sightline. Those areas are being reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible in compliance with all safety restrictions.”

Find out which celebrities attended opening night in Amsterdam.

Click here to buy tickets to the tour.

Posted To:Harry Styles Music tour tours