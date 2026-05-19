Hayden Panettiere Details the Beginning of Milo Ventimiglia Relationship, What ‘Wore’ on Him & More

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Hayden Panettiere wrote about her ex boyfriend Milo Ventimiglia in her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, out now.

One topic many were curious about what the subject of the 36-year-old Nashville alum’s famous ex, Milo.

She wrote a bit about their romance, which started when she was 18 and he was 30 while they were working together on Heroes.

Here’s what Hayden Panettiere said about their age difference in her memoir

“The press scrutiny around our age difference had been relentless, and Milo was such a private person that I knew it wore on him,” she wrote.

“Milo was 30, and I had just turned 18. However, something was in the air in Europe [during the Heroes press tour]. Maybe it was the sights or the food or the fact that everyone fell all over us, but I felt dizzy with joy, and it seemed so did Milo. Over the course of the world tour, our friendship turned to flirtation, and just like that, we became a thing,” she shared.

She added that “there wasn’t much wrong with our dynamic” in her eyes.

What happened days before their breakup

About a week before they broke up, they got into a fight because an executive at NBC gave her a kiss at a party.

Milo wanted to confront this unnamed individual. Hayden did not want him to do so.

She says he ended the relationship a week later, but quickly took it back when he saw how emotional she was.

How she felt about Milo after the split/NBC executive kiss

“I wasn’t really in love with Milo, but our relationship was something stable in my life, and now he’d pulled the rug out from under me. In my nineteen years, no one had ever broken up with me—especially not after a silly misunderstanding like this (or whatever had happened the other day),” she wrote.

Eventually, they did end things for good, but she did note there was not any bad blood on the set of their show afterwards.

She also revealed a “point of contention” they had in their romance.

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