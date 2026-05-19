Hayden Panettiere Fans Report Signed Book Orders Are Being Canceled

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Fans of Hayden Panettiere who have been eagerly waiting to read her new memoir just received some disappointing news.

According to an email obtained by JustJared.com from Barnes & Noble, fans are being informed that signed copies of Hayden’s memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, are being canceled.

“Hachette Book Group, Ms. Panettiere‘s publisher, has notified us that, due to a production issue, they are unable to provide the signed edition of this title,” the email reads.

However, the unsigned version is still available for purchase, though some fans have reported that those copies are now sold out as well.

“Not Barnes and Noble refunding me for my signed Hayden Panettiere book and it’s sold out now,” one person claimed on X.

“Damn, bad news about the signed copy of Hayden Panettiere’s book that I ordered 5 months ago,” another fan wrote on Threads.

In response to the post, several other users said they received the same email notification.

“Just checked my email and I got one too! im so sad,” another fan shared.

Hayden’s memoir officially published on Tuesday (May 19) and has already been making headlines for some of the explosive claims and deeply personal stories she shares throughout the book, including an accusation involving an Oscar-winning director and new details about her past relationship with Milo Ventimiglia.

The actress also opened up about her experience working on the hit musical drama series Nashville, including what she described as a “deeply uncomfortable” dynamic with Connie Britton.

Physical and digital copies of Hayden‘s book are still available on Amazon. Buy your copy here.

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