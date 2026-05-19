Hayden Panettiere Gives A Few More Details About the Celebrity She Was Put Into Bed with at 18

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A few weeks ago, Hayden Panettiere told a story that went viral, and now, in her newly published memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, she reveals a few more details.

While on a yacht at the age of 18, Hayden says a trusted friend escorted her into a very small room, where she was placed into bed next to an “undressed” man.

In her memoir, Hayden revealed more details that we didn’t previously know.

She called the man in question a “famous thirtysomething British singer-songwriter.”

She says a trusted friend approached her and took her to a room on the yacht.

This “friend” apparently said, “I want you to get in bed with him. He has a huge dick.” Hayden says she then left them alone.

When she was in the bed, she said to herself, “‘Oh my God,’ I thought. ‘Is he naked under there?'”

“He was shirtless and propped up on a few pillows with his arms positioned behind his head. From the waist down, he was covered by bedsheets, and I could see the outline of his body underneath,” Hayden recalled.

Hayden says her survival instinct kicked in when the door closed

“As soon as the door clicked close, my survival instinct kicked in,” she recalled. She told the unnamed person: “Look … I don’t know what she said to you, but this is not going to happen.” “I felt like I’d been kicked in the face,” she wrote. About this close friend, she added, “She’d confided in me, pampered me and treated me like her best friend — then turned around and treated me like a call girl.”

She says this all happened while on a “super yacht” with celebrities in the South of France.

See other recent Hayden Panettiere headlines relating to her memoir:

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