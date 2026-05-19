Hayden Panettiere Reflects on ‘Deeply Uncomfortable’ Connie Britton Dynamic on ‘Nashville’

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Hayden Panettiere is opening up about the “deeply uncomfortable” dynamic she felt while starring alongside Connie Britton on Nashville.

The actresses played rivals Juliette Barnes and Rayna James on the six-season series, which originally aired on ABC before moving to CMT. In her new memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hayden reflected on how the on-screen tension sometimes bled into her real-life anxieties behind the scenes.

Hayden Panettiere feared their on-screen rivalry would cause problems off-screen

“My character wasn’t intended to be the show’s star — not even close,” Hayden wrote, per Entertainment Weekly. “That honor went to Connie, whose Rayna James was in the twilight of her career, facing a dramatic turning point thanks to yours truly. Juliette wasn’t necessarily Rayna’s enemy, but she was the antagonist. I threatened Rayna’s career, but I was never supposed to outshine her. That was the whole point.”

Hayden joked, with dry humor, that “women of a certain age in any entertainment sector can tell you that championing a twentysomething blond, bubblegum star over an older, more established veteran is a bad idea.”

According to Hayden, things shifted quickly after the pilot aired.

“Unfortunately, after the pilot, it was clear that my billing had gone way up. I went from maybe number five in terms of importance to nipping at Connie‘s heels. I was deeply uncomfortable with this development,” she continued.

At the time, Hayden was 23 while Connie was already an established TV star in her 40s with three Emmy nominations and a new baby at home.

“She was also a new mom. This should have been her time to shine, and while it was in many respects, I was terrified of making Connie worry that I—not my character—was trying to compete with her,” the Heroes alum shared.

Hayden would try to quietly show respect to Connie in small ways

Hayden also revealed that she tried to quietly show respect for Connie in small ways while filming. She recalled shooting promotional material where Juliette was meant to aggressively grab a microphone at the same time as Rayna to symbolize their rivalry.

“I always made sure to grab the mic under Connie‘s hand, showing her I came in peace and with respect,” she added. “I don’t know if she noticed, but I did; I was not going to step on the toes of Rayna Jaymes or Connie Britton.”

See other recent Hayden Panettiere headlines relating to her memoir:

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