Hayden Panettiere Says an Oscar-Winning Actor Exposed His Genitals to Her When She Was 19

Credit: Getty

Hayden Panettiere has published her memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” and she’s spilling a lot of details about her life and Hollywood.

The 36-year-old Heroes and Nashville alum revealed that, when she was only 19 years old, she was leaving a private party at an apartment when an “Oscar-winning actor and director,” who she called “well respected,” exposed himself.

Hayden Panettiere at age 19 in 2009. Photo: Getty

Which actor and director actually exposed himself to Hayden Panettiere?

Apparently, while she was getting ready to leave, this award-winner pointed to his pants to seemingly suggest he had gum stuck on them. Hayden chose not to name the person in question.

Hayden Panettiere at age 19 in 2009. Photo: Getty

Hayden revealed her reaction to seeing the man’s genitalia

“I looked down and recoiled. This well-respected, award-winning actor’s testicles were hanging out from his unzipped fly,” she wrote. “The gum on the pants, however, was a head-scratcher. It hadn’t hurt me and I was sure it was a drunken joke, but I’d never seen a grown man do something like that. I was shocked.”

She hadn’t told anyone she was with because “some older men had just grown up with no manners.”

See other recent Hayden Panettiere headlines relating to her memoir:

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