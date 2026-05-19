‘I Love Boosters’: The Movie Reviews Are In & They’re Positive

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I Love Boosters is coming to theaters on Friday (May 22), and the reviews are in!

The Boots Riley movie stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, with Don Cheadle and Demi Moore.

Here’s the official synopsis: “A crew of professional shoplifters take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven. It’s like community service.”

The first reviews are in from critics, and they’re positive so far.

I Love Boosters has a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes

AV Club gave it a B, writing: “I Love Boosters paints another winning amusement park ride in the bright colors of its filmmaker’s politics.”

Rolling Stone says: “It’s a lot, but that’s Boots’ style. The Adult Swim energy is strong here and the satire is sharp in the way that shattered glass flying every which way from a shotgun blast is.”

THR notes: “Watching it feels less like being transported into a different universe than putting on X-ray goggles to look at our own — and finding, buried under all the frustration and despair, a joyful and unruly sense of hope.”

TheWrap says: “Riley, proving himself to be a romantic just as he is a believer in revolution, clearly not only loves these boosters with hearts of gold, but anyone that is trying to make it all work for themselves and those around them.”

Variety writes: “The movie, a tall tale of clothes encounters, doesn’t always work. Yet there’s something disarming about how Riley’s sense of play holds this street-smart meta-rebellion fantasy together. He loves boosters, and everything else he shows you.”



IndieWire gave it a B, writing: “As far as genre movies that actually turn out to be political missives go, there are worse entertainments. And with Keke Palmer at the front, you’re always in sure hands. I don’t know if we love boosters, but we certainly like them.”

Slant gave it 2 out of 4, writing: “Arrhythmic, unfocused, and forgetting to breathe, this overstuffed film feels like a circus act, a well-dressed elephant on a unicycle juggling a dozen balls. It’s an impressive feat of dexterity, if not grace.”

Mashable says: “Riley delivers a sophomore effort that’s outrageous, provocative, and really f*cking fun.”

RogerEbert.com gives it 3 out of 4, saying: “It’s a wickedly clever skewering of the moral rot at the center of the fashion industry delivered with enough vision to make your eyes hurt.”

See more of the reviews!

Check out photos from the premiere.

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