‘In the City’ Cast Revealed: 5 ‘Summer House’ Stars Return, 9 New Cast Members Join Spinoff Series

Credit: Bravo

Bravo‘s new series In the City is premiering TONIGHT (May 19)!



The television show is a spinoff of Summer House, picking up right after the events of the flagship series’ tenth season, taking place in fall 2025.

It follows the cast “as they navigate the biggest transitions of their lives at the time – marriage, separation, parenthood, reinvention and the reality of growing up without growing apart.”

It was recently announced that the show filmed a new scene to address relationship drama that unfolded earlier this year after filming wrapped last fall.

Ahead of the series premiere, debuting at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo immediately after the Summer House season ten finale, we are taking a look at all of the SH stars who are in the cast, as well as who’s new to the franchise.

Keep reading inside to meet the cast of In the City…

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