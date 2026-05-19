Inde Navarrette’s Past Movies & TV Shows: Where to Watch the ‘Obsession’ Actress’ Old Projects

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Inde Navarrette is already getting major awards buzz for her performance in the horror movie Obsession, with many critics saying that she deserves to be considered for Best Actress in 2027.

After you watch Inde‘s performance as Nikki, you’re going to want to see her past projects, so let’s take a look through her filmography.

Inde Navarette’s Past Movies & Where to Watch Them

Inde‘s first major movie project was 2020’s Wander Darkly, which you can rent right now on Prime Video or Apple TV.

You can also see Inde in the action-thriller Trap House, which is streaming on Netflix.

Inde has been featured in several short films, including 2018’s Cross Words Together, 2020’s Cranberry Nights, and 2021’s #Whitina and BFFS.

She’s also starring in several TV shows.

Inde Navarette’s Past TV Shows & Where to Watch Them

Inde‘s first major acting job was in the Snap Original series Denton’s Death Date. You can find the full season on YouTube.

Inde was next seen as Estela de la Cruz in season four of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix.

You can also see Inde as Sarah Cushing in the CW series Superman & Lois, which ran for four seasons between 2021 and 2024. The show is now streaming on HBO Max.

Inde Navarette’s Upcoming Movies After Obsession

Inde has already filmed two movies that are hopefully being released in the near future.

Invertigo is an upcoming thriller directed by Matthias Hoene.

Follows reckless teens who sneak onto a rollercoaster before its debut, but when a system failure traps them hundreds of feet in the air, they must fight for survival as buried traumas and tensions erupt.

Kids of The Black Hole is an upcoming drama written and directed by Dyllan Ellis.

Dealing with the aftermath of a botched robbery, three kids are forced to face the traumas of their lifestyle.

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