Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez Accused in Alleged Murder Plot Against Ex Jack Avery of Why Don’t We

Credit: Tiktok: @gabbielgonzalez / Getty

Gabbie Gonzalez and her father Francisco Gonzalez are facing a very serious accusation.

The 24-year-old TikTok and Instagram lifestyle influencer will be arraigned Tuesday (May 19) in an alleged conspiracy to kill the father of her daughter, Why Don’t We boy band star Jack Avery, TMZ reports.

Earlier in the day, the outlet reported that the influencer was arrested last week in Northern California and transferred on Monday (May 18) to LA for a felony conspiracy to commit a crime, the nature of which had not yet been revealed until now.

Gabbie‘s father Francisco was arrested Monday (May 18) in Florida in connection to the same alleged crime.

Gabbie began dating Why Don’t We‘s Jack Avery in 2018, and the couple welcomed a daughter named Lavender in 2019. They later split, but continued to co-parent.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ that Gabbie was in a custody battle with Jack over their 7-year-old daughter, and Gabbie‘s father also got involved in the dispute.

Federal and local officers “have been working on this case for quite some time,” per the report.

Jack did an interview on The Zach Sang Show last year where he spoke about FBI agents showing up at his home and telling him that someone was trying to have him killed.

The police also said that Francisco‘s alleged plan dated back to 2021 in Hawaii. They alleged that the father conspired to get footage of Jack doing things like smoking and drinking to hurt him in the custody dispute.

Francisco allegedly wrote “Call Barca … never too early” in one exchange between family members, and cops think that refers to a man named Dustin Barca. Cops also believe Gabbie and her friend Kai Cordrey tried to recruit the man to threaten Jack.

A witness allegedly told authorities Gabbie said her dad electronically paid $10,000 to Kai in April 2021 for what “web-development payments,” which Kai revealed to police was allegedly just a cover story.

A federal agent reportedly posed as the hitman and got on a call with Francisco, who “made it clear he’d made payments and discussed the target.”

Witnesses told investigators Gabriela repeatedly claimed that she wanted Jack dead and discussed arranging for a hitman to kill him, according to the affidavit obtained by People.

Gabriela and Kai allegedly discussed using the dark web and Bitcoin to carry out the murder-for-hire, and allegedly discussed staging the death to look like a car accident, according to the filing.

Investigators claim her father used coded references on the call with the undercover federal agent, including “bullrun,” and spoke to prior Bitcoin payments and arranging “payment/accountability after completion.”

Find out more about the initial arrest.

Posted To:Francisco Gonzalez Gabbie Gonzalez Influencers Jack Avery why don't we