Influencer Gabbie Gonzalez Arrested for Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime

Credit: Instagram: gabbieegonzalez

Gabbie Gonzalez is under arrest, and facing a felony charge.

The 24-year-old influencer, who shares lifestyle content to nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram alone, was arrested for felony conspiracy to commit a crime.

Gabbie got arrested on Monday (May 18) in Northern California and was transferred to a jail in L.A. County where she was booked, according to TMZ.

There are no details about the alleged crime, but she is currently being held without bail, suggesting that it’s a very serious accusation.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office also has not shared any details yet, per the outlet.

Gabbie began dating Why Don’t We‘s Jack Avery in 2018, and the couple welcomed a daughter named Lavender in 2019.

They later split, but continue to co-parent. She announced her engagement to Cody Clayburn in 2022, and the two got married before reportedly getting a divorce in 2024.

@virgoontheocean no amount of bullying could make me stop free bleeding btw that’s the misogyny seeping through your pours #fckthepatriarcy ? original sound – zack

@gabbielgonzalez In honor of mothers day and announcing my daughter to the world 5 years ago when she was two weeks old!?.. teen pregnancy aint for the weak hearted. #happymothersday ? original sound – canasias.bookshelf

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