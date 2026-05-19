Is the ‘Survivor 50’ Finale Live or Pre-Taped? Everything to Know About May 20 Episode

Credit: CBS

We’re one day away from the Survivor 50 finale airing on CBS and the network will be airing a live season finale for the first time in years.

For most of the show’s history, host Jeff Probst would take the final votes at tribal council and tell the final 3 that he’d see them in Los Angeles to read them. Then for the last several years, the votes were read on the spot in Fiji and the winner was revealed immediately to the cast.

Jeff decided to bring back the live finale format for Season 50, but it might be the final time this happens.

I’m excited to do it. It’s a lot of work to put on a live finale in between shooting two seasons and hosting the season that’s currently on — it adds a ton of work. I’m super pumped. The whole team is back from our live show, and we’ve got a big stage and as many seats. That was the number one goal: let’s make the stage beautiful and ornate, and then let’s clear as much space as possible to get as many seats as possible.

–Jeff Probst, Variety

Jeff doesn’t think he’ll do a live finale again because the contestants act differently when they’ve had time to reflect on the season.

When you do a live finale, all you get is defense. The live finale becomes people defending, and for me, from a storytelling standpoint, I never find it as interesting. So I get the pomp and circumstances, it’s super fun, but I think we’re going to change the format for the finale — make it more of a three-hour event, rather than a two-and-a-half-hour finale and a 30-minute reunion show.

–Jeff Probst, Variety



There is a little bit of controversy surrounding who was invited to the finale.

Posted To:Jeff Probst Survivor Survivor 50 Television