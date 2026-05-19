Jacob Scipio & Lou Llobell Attend ‘Passenger’ Screening in the UK

Credit: Getty Images

Jacob Scipio and Lou Llobell are promoting their highly-anticipated new horror movie!

The 33-year-old Bad Boys for Life star and the 31-year-old Foundation actress posed for photos together on the red carpet as they arrived at a special screening of their new movie Passenger on Tuesday evening (May 19) held at Soho Hotel in London, United Kingdom.

Director André Øvredal also attended. Melissa Leo stars in the film as well, but did not appear to be at the screening.

“After a young couple witnesses a gruesome highway accident, they soon realize they did not leave the crash scene alone, as a demonic presence called the Passenger that won’t stop until it claims them both turns their van life adventure into a nightmare,” is the official synopsis.

In addition to the screening, there is also a new clip for the movie you can watch below.

Passenger is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22. Watch the trailer!

The film is rated R for strong violent content, some gore, and language.

Warner Bros. has also announced the dates for several upcoming horror movies like the next Evil Dead and Weapons prequel.

Click through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the screening…

Posted To:horror Horror Movies Jacob Scipio Lou Llobell Movies Passenger