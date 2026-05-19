Jax Taylor Marks Major Milestone on Sobriety Journey

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Jax Taylor is celebrating a recovery milestone on his ongoing sobriety journey.

In a new Instagram post shared on Monday (May 18), the 46-year-old Bravo reality star revealed that he has been sober for a year and a half.

“This week has been a full circle moment for me,” Jax began. “Late last summer, I checked myself back into treatment for 90 days to focus on my recovery and mental health. This week, I came back as an alumni for their 5K Run in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.”

“This journey hasn’t been easy,” the Vanderpump Rules alum continued, “but it’s been worth it and I’m very grateful to be celebrating 1.5 years sober this week.”

Along with his message, Jax shared several photos and a video of him participating in the 5K Run.

After sharing the post, several fellow reality stars congratulated Jax on reaching the milestone.

“Let’s go!! Proud of all the work you’re doing!” The Hills‘ Jason Wahler wrote while Bachelor Nation‘s Zac Clark wrote, “Rooting for continued sobriety. Keep going.”

Back in 2024, Jax checked himself into an in-patient treatment center for mental health struggles and later revealed that he had been diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD. Then in an interview from last year, Jax revealed that he had a cocaine addiction.

If you didn’t see, Jax‘s ex-wife Brittany Cartwright recently shared an update on their co-parenting relationship for the 5-year-old Cruz.

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