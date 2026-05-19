John Travolta Explains Why He Decided to Wear Multiple Berets at Cannes After Look Goes Viral

Credit: Getty Images

John Travolta attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival last week, but it was his clothing that really caught attention.

The 72-year-old actor received an honorary Palme d’Or award and got to do a photo call for his film Propeller One-Way Night. He also attended a premiere for the film, which is his directorial debut, by the way. He was joined for the festival by 26-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta.

Why did John Travolta wear a beret at Cannes?

“The old school directors wore berets and the glasses. And I thought, that’s what I’m doing,” he told CNN when asked. “I’ve been around for over 50 years doing movies, but I can’t tell, when I look back, the difference between the events. And I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director. Look like an old school director,’” John said. He said he researched and “looked up pictures” of some past directors to get some inspo.

“I’m gonna do an homage to being a director. So I’m gonna play the part of being a director and then when I look back, I’ll know, ‘Oh, that was Propeller One-Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that was when I won the Palme d’Or.’ And I will have vividness of it,” John continued.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of John Travolta at Cannes in his beret…

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