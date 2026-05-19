Kaia Gerber Holds Hands with Bestie Jake Shane During L.A. Dinner Date

Credit: Backgrid

Kaia Gerber and Jake Shane are enjoying a fun night out together!

The besties were seen holding hands while heading out for dinner at popular sushi restaurant Matsuhisa on Monday night (May 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kaia and Jake were matching in white tops and jeans.

All about the “Library Science” hat Jake is wearing

Jake wore a baseball hat to promote Kaia‘s new book project, Library Science.

Kaia teamed up with Alyssa Reeder to launch the new publication, which features “short stories, essays, poetry, archival diaries, photography, internet commentary (and more) by writers and artists we love.”

The first issue is available now online and you can find it in independent book stores later this month.

Jake and Kaia’s friendship blossomed in 2025

Kaia appeared on Jake‘s podcast Therapuss in October 2025, but they originally recorded the episode a year earlier.

“We actually filmed this episode almost a year ago. And the episode got lost. It’s the only time it’s ever happened, the episode got lost. But now it was almost like a blessing because we actually became really close friends in between then and now, so now this makes more sense,” Jake said at the beginning of the episode.

Kaia added, “I could tell you were stressed when you texted me that the episode was lost and I truly celebrated. I could not have been happier.” Watch the re-recorded episode below!

See more photos in the gallery!

Posted To:Candid Photos Jake Shane Kaia Gerber