Kathy Griffin Goes Public with New Boyfriend, Says He’s ‘Not Famous’

Credit: Getty

Kathy Griffin has a new man in her life!

The 65-year-old comedian went “Instagram official” with her new boyfriend on Sunday (May 17) and she wants the world to know how she’s happy again following a devastating heartbreak.

“We’re insta official. Deal with it. (to any straight guy that is secretly hot for me, but is afraid of what his ‘bro’ friends would say),” Kathy captioned the below photo.



One of Kathy‘s fans commented on the post and asked if her new boyfriend is “someone famous.” She replied, “No. Not famous. Not in the entertainment industry at all.”

When a fan commented that “this better not be a psych out,” Kathy confirmed that the romance is real. She wrote, “Not a psych out, but fair question ?.”

Some fans think the boyfriend looks like Lance Armstrong!

Kathy reacted, “Ok, i’m dying at these responses. And Lance Armstrong only wishes! I’ll never forgive him for whatever the hell it is he did to my beloved Sheryl Crow. My dude is not a public person in any way.”

Kathy Griffin was previously married to marketing executive Randy Bick

Kathy started dating marketing exec Randy Bick in 2012. They broke up in November 2018, but later reconciled five months later.

Kathy and Randy got married on January 1, 2020, but she eventually filed for divorce in December 2023. The divorce was finalized in January 2025.

In an interview later that year, Kathy said her divorce was “harder” than going through cancer. She battled stage 1 lung cancer in 2021 and had half of her left lung removed. During that surgery, her vocal cord was permanently paralyzed by an intubation tube and she needed vocal cord surgery to get her voice back.

“My divorce took me out,” Kathy told People. “I’m not going to lie. Some people are like, ‘I was glad I got rid of them, and I’ve never felt better.’ I was down for the count. It was harder than cancer.”

Posted To:Kathy Griffin