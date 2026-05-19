Kim Kardashian Reveals She Takes Over 30 Vitamins Every Day

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Kim Kardashian is sharing her daily vitamin regimen.

The 45-year-old reality star visited Amy Poehler during the Tuesday (May 19) episode of Good Hang and said she takes almost three dozen vitamins every day.

“I take probably 35 supplements a day,” she revealed, though adding that she does “spread them out three times a day.”

Kim said she is aware that it’s a lot, but she realized it was necessary for her when she skipped one of her supplements.

“I thought, ‘Okay, I can’t do this fish oil right now, like anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil,’” she shared. “And I got my blood work and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again.”

The All’s Fair star acknowledged that the fish oil pills especially can be a challenge because of how large they are.

“I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day and I would just do it on my way,” Kim said.

In case you missed it, last week it was revealed that Kim will reunite with Emma Roberts for a new YA series called Calabasas at Netflix.

Kim is also in a relationship with Lewis Hamilton and took him to see The Fear of 13 with him on Broadway!

Posted To:Kim Kardashian