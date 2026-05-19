Kylie Minogue Reveals Second Cancer Diagnosis in 2021 in New Netflix Documentary

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Kylie Minogue is opening up about a secret health battle.

In her newly released KYLIE documentary on Netflix, the 57-year-old Australian popstar revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in early 2021. If you were unaware, she was diagnosed and successfully treated for breast cancer back in 2005.

“My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time,” she recalled, referring to her highly-publicized first cancer battle.

“Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well,” Kylie continued. “Hey, who knows what’s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me … my passion for music is greater than ever.”

She went on to say that after her treatment, she struggled “to find the right time” to announce it publicly, especially after the huge success of her Grammy-winning 2023 single “Padam Padam.”

“I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person,” Kylie explained. “I didn’t want to leave the house again at one point. ‘Padam Padam’ opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life. And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, ‘now’s the time’, but I kept it to myself.”

Kylie also revealed that her song “Story” from her 2023 album Tension referred to that period of time in her life, with lyrics like, “I had a secret that I kept to myself … Turn another page, baby take the stage.”

“I needed to have something that marked that time,” she said of the song in the new documentary.

KYLIE is available for streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer here!

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