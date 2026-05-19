‘Law & Order: Toronto: Criminal Intent’ Announces Major Cast Change for Season 4

Credit: Citytv

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is undergoing a major cast shakeup ahead of season four.

One of the show’s lead stars is exiting the series, while a new actor is stepping in. However, it’s still unclear exactly how the transition will play out in the upcoming season.

A main character is departing the series

Aden Young is leaving the Citytv drama, which may come as a surprise to fans since he has starred as Detective Sergeant Henry Graff since the series premiered.

According to Variety, Aden and the production “are parting on amicable terms.”

Luke Kirby will join season 4

Meanwhile, Luke Kirby is officially joining the cast for season four.

Luke is best known for his Emmy-winning role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and will play a new character named Detective Sergeant John Darcy.

The character will reportedly be “called up from Guns & Gangs to partner with Detective Sergeant Frankie Bateman (Kathleen Munroe) in Homicide.”

“From the moment we began imagining this next chapter, Luke stood out as the ideal choice. He brings a sharp intelligence and emotional depth that perfectly aligns with the kind of storytelling Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is known for,” executive producer Tassie Cameron said on behalf of Cameron Pictures.

“His work is grounded, unpredictable, and deeply character-driven, which makes Detective Darcy an immediate and fascinating presence on our team. We’re incredibly excited to welcome him to the series,” Tassie continued.

Season four is currently in production and is expected to premiere this fall on Citytv.

In case you missed it, one of the franchise’s more popular Law & Order series was recently canceled.

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