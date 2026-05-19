Mindy Kaling Reveals the Truth About BJ Novak’s Role in Her Life & If She Understands the Rumors, Talks Weight Loss, Dating, & More

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Mindy Kaling is opening up in a new interview.

The 46-year-old The Mindy Project star shared several tidbits about her personal life.

She was asked if she’s single or dating, spoke about the public’s perception of her relationship with her The Office co-star B.J. Novak, her weight loss and more in Bustle.

We’re breaking down just some of what Mindy Kaling decided to share.

Keep reading for some of her biggest interview highlights from her latest sit-down…

Posted To:BJ Novak Mindy Kaling