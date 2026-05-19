Natasha Lyonne Wears Sheer Outfit to Cannes with Boyfriend Matthew Avedon

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May 19, 2026
Natasha Lyonne wears a sheer top and Matthew Avedon at Cannes
Credit: Backgrid USA

Natasha Lyonne steps out in a sheer outfit for Cannes with her boyfriend.

The 47-year-old Poker Face star was spotted alongside Matthew Avedon at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Monday night (May 18).

She turned heads in her sheer, see-through outfit paired with a Valentino bag and Dolce & Gabbana slides. Natasha paired the top with a long white coat that she left mostly open, sunglasses, and a black baseball cap.

It was also recently announced that Natasha will star in a new dark-comedy thriller film called Darlene alongside Jamie King from director Mary Lambert, who was behind the 1989 adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary.

According to Variety, Natasha is playing a character named Annie, while Jamie is playing the titular role of Darlene. Production will begin this summer in Louisiana.

The film is described as a “high-octane, pitch-black Southern Gothic fever dream — where Raising Arizona meets Nightcrawler — satirizing generational poverty, terminal narcissism, and the modern hunger for digital immortality.”

The character of Darlene is a “trailer-park influencer whose desperate pursuit of viral fame spirals into murder, abduction and a blood-soaked flight across the South.”

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Natasha Lyonne and Matthew Avedon at Cannes…

Natasha Lyonne steps out in sheer outfit at Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Matthew Avedon
Natasha Lyonne steps out in sheer outfit at Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Matthew Avedon
Natasha Lyonne steps out in sheer outfit at Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Matthew Avedon
Natasha Lyonne steps out in sheer outfit at Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Matthew Avedon
Natasha Lyonne steps out in sheer outfit at Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Matthew Avedon
Natasha Lyonne steps out in sheer outfit at Cannes Film Festival with boyfriend Matthew Avedon

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