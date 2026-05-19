Natasha Lyonne Wears Sheer Outfit to Cannes with Boyfriend Matthew Avedon

Credit: Backgrid USA

Natasha Lyonne steps out in a sheer outfit for Cannes with her boyfriend.

The 47-year-old Poker Face star was spotted alongside Matthew Avedon at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Monday night (May 18).

She turned heads in her sheer, see-through outfit paired with a Valentino bag and Dolce & Gabbana slides. Natasha paired the top with a long white coat that she left mostly open, sunglasses, and a black baseball cap.

It was also recently announced that Natasha will star in a new dark-comedy thriller film called Darlene alongside Jamie King from director Mary Lambert, who was behind the 1989 adaptation of Stephen King‘s Pet Sematary.

According to Variety, Natasha is playing a character named Annie, while Jamie is playing the titular role of Darlene. Production will begin this summer in Louisiana.

The film is described as a “high-octane, pitch-black Southern Gothic fever dream — where Raising Arizona meets Nightcrawler — satirizing generational poverty, terminal narcissism, and the modern hunger for digital immortality.”

The character of Darlene is a “trailer-park influencer whose desperate pursuit of viral fame spirals into murder, abduction and a blood-soaked flight across the South.”

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Natasha Lyonne and Matthew Avedon at Cannes…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Candid Photos Matthew Avedon Natasha Lyonne