New ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Set Photos Reveal Stephen Amell & Jessica Belkin Hospital Scene

Credit: Backgrid USA

Stephen Amell and Jessica Belkin are back on set for the upcoming Baywatch TV reboot!

The two stars were spotted filming scenes for the series on Monday (May 18) in Long Beach. Stephen, 45, was also photographed returning to set on Tuesday (May 19) wearing a completely different look.

On Monday, Stephen and Jessica, 23, were seen filming at a hospital location while dressed in matching hospital gowns. Jessica also appeared to be wearing a medical wristband as she walked past her co-star near the snack table between scenes.

Based on the setup, it looked like the actors were filming a storyline involving a serious accident that left both characters hospitalized and recovering together.

The following day, Stephen returned to set solo and was seen wearing the iconic red Baywatch swim trunks paired with a blue-and-white striped shirt and Crocs. He also carried what appeared to be a journal and possibly a book while preparing for another long day of filming.

What is the new Baywatch about?

Here’s a synopsis, via Variety: “The wild child Hobie Buchannon we all loved from the original series is now a Baywatch captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad. OG heartthrob Cody Madison now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”

When does it premiere?

Baywatch is currently scheduled to debut on Fox during the network’s 2026-2027 season.

Who is the full cast and what characters do they play?

Get all the details on the complete cast of series regulars and recurring roles HERE!

Browse through the gallery below to see more photos of the stars filming the reboot series…

Posted To:News