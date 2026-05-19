Nicholas Galitzine Reveals the Wild Daily Routine Behind His He-Man Physique

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Nicholas Galitzine underwent a seriously intense transformation to get into He-Man shape for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe.

Speaking to E! News, the 31-year-old actor opened up about the demanding physical process behind playing the iconic character, revealing he trained “every day a week.”

“It was a pretty short amount of time. You kind of would love to live in this character for a year beforehand but the training very much changed as the movie went on,” he shared.

The production team wanted him to get as big as possible for the role, which meant “having up to 5,000 calories sometimes, weightlifting for three hours a day,” before eventually “streamlining it.”

“So, you’re shooting a scene,” the Red, White & Royal Blue star explained. “They say, ‘You have 10 minutes until the next set up,’ you run outside, you hop on the assault bike, run back in, shoot a scene again, and that kind of goes on for about five months.”

Nicholas also spoke about the challenge of cutting calories while still filming physically demanding action scenes.

Talking about lowering his caloric intake, Nicholas said he had to cut while they were shooting, which is “pretty insane.”

He continued, “You have that brain fog. So, I definitely felt like that was a thing but especially when you’re doing these action set pieces, you’ve gotta have energy for it.”

Up next, Nicholas will appear in the sports drama The Mosquito Bowl, the sequel Red White & Royal Wedding, and thriller The Return of Stanley Atwell.

Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5. Watch the trailer!

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