Nicole Richie Makes Rare Public Appearance with 18-Year-Old Daughter Kate Madden at ‘Stop! That! Train!’ Premiere

Credit: Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages

Nicole Richie is making a rare red carpet appearance with her daughter, 18-year-old Kate Madden.

The 44-year-old media personality has a role in the new movie Stop! That! Train! and she attended the world premiere screening on Monday night (May 18) at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.

Nicole wore a navy gown with white polka-dots along with a matching headscarf while Kate was dressed in a leather mini-dress.

If you didn’t know, Kate was born “Harlow Kate,” and in an interview from earlier this year, Nicole confirmed that her daughter has been going by the name Kate “her whole life.”

Along with Kate, Nicole and Joel, who have been married since 2010, are also parents to 16-year-old son Sparrow.

Last months, Kate stepped out at Coachella with her friends!

What is the movie Stop! That! Train!?

STOP! THAT! TRAIN! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day in this wild ride of camp and comedy.

The movie was directed by Adam Shankman, who joined Nicole on the red carpet. She appears in the movie as “Workaholic.”

Catch the film in theaters on June 12!

Posted To:Celebrity Babies Event Photos Kate Madden Nicole Richie