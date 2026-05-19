Nika King Reacts After Her ‘Euphoria’ Return Was Reduced to One Line: ‘Glad I Have a Sense of Humor!’

Credit: HBO

It looks like Nika King‘s long-waited return to Euphoria only amounted to one line in the Sunday (May 17) episode.

The actress, who portrays Rue’s mom, was featured in a phone call scene with Zendaya, but it was only the young star who really spoke. At the end of the call Nika‘s Leslie told Rue she loved her.

Nika reacted to being cut on her social media

“Wait y’all. I just watched the episode that I’ve been promoting all week… and my mom over here is clowning me! She said the internet waited all this time for me to just say one line,” Nika said on Instagram.

Her mom then could be heard saying “three years,” indicating that she had not been featured on the show since 2022, highlighting how long fans had waited to hear just one line from her.

“Y’all I can’t do nothing but laugh at this. When your mama clown you. It’s… I don’t know. You better be glad I have a sense of humor. You better be glad I’ve got thick skin,” she added.

She later confirmed she did film more, but it was all cut.

In a follow up post, she wrote, “This scene didn’t make the cut but when I walked on set and saw this Bible on the table, I got emotional. Not as Leslie, but as Nika. Because there have been so many times in my life where all I could sit down and open the Word and ask TMH to help me keep going. People they don’t always see the prayers behind the scenes. The silent tears. The waiting. The moments where you feel overlooked, tired or unsure about what TMH is doing next BUT KEEP TRUSTING HIM .”

A few years back, she spoke out with a statement to clarify the comments that she made during a stand-up set.

Posted To:Euphoria HBO Nika King Television